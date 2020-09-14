Metro Public Health Dept. offering flu shots at 3 locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Starting Monday, the Metro Public Health Department is offering flu shots at all three health department locations.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Metro Public health officials are encouraging everyone to get the flu vaccine this year.
Anyone wishing to receive the flu shot should call to make an appointment at the location they would like to to visit. Appointments can be made by calling the clinic of choice Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins will not be accepted after 2:30 p.m.
Health Department Location:
East Nashville Public Health Center, 1015 East Trinity Lane, (615) 862-7916
Lentz Public Health Center, 2500 Charlotte Avenue, (615) 340-5607
Woodbine Public Health Center, 224 Oriel Avenue, (615) 862-7940
A flu vaccine for adults with private insurance will cost $35 dollars, and some qualify for a free vaccine.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials said everyone six months of age and older should receive a flu vaccine every year.
The following groups are at a higher-risk of serious flu-related complications:
- Pregnant women
- People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions
- Children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old
- People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities
- People who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from flu, including:
- Health care workers
- Household contacts of persons at high risk for complications from the flu
- Household contacts and out of home caregivers of children less than 6 months of age (these children are too young to be vaccinated)
For more information, call 615/340-5616 option 8, or visit the Health Department’s website.
