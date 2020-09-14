Metro Public Health Dept. offering flu shots at 3 locations

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Alex Azar, the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced that pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall, due to a federal order that will temporarily preempt pharmacy restrictions in 22 states. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Starting Monday, the Metro Public Health Department is offering flu shots at all three health department locations.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Metro Public health officials are encouraging everyone to get the flu vaccine this year.

Anyone wishing to receive the flu shot should call to make an appointment at the location they would like to to visit. Appointments can be made by calling the clinic of choice Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins will not be accepted after 2:30 p.m.

Health Department Location:

East Nashville Public Health Center, 1015 East Trinity Lane, (615) 862-7916

Lentz Public Health Center, 2500 Charlotte Avenue, (615) 340-5607

Woodbine Public Health Center, 224 Oriel Avenue, (615) 862-7940

A flu vaccine for adults with private insurance will cost $35 dollars, and some qualify for a free vaccine.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials said everyone six months of age and older should receive a flu vaccine every year.

The following groups are at a higher-risk of serious flu-related complications:

Pregnant women

People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions

Children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old

People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

People who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from flu, including:

Health care workers

Household contacts of persons at high risk for complications from the flu

Household contacts and out of home caregivers of children less than 6 months of age (these children are too young to be vaccinated)

For more information, call 615/340-5616 option 8, or visit the Health Department’s website.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )