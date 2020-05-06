Metro Public Health Dept. hands out 25,000 cloth masks

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department handed out an entire stock of cloth masks on Wednesday.

Department officials said they gave out more than 25,000 cloth masks to the public at all three health centers. The masks were provided by Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group.

Metro Public Health Order 4 states that all people who can safely wear a mask, do so in public settings.

The order also requires businesses and facilities to open to the public to post signs requesting those who enter, to wear a mask.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommend facial coverings to limit the spread of COVID-19. However, the CDC said wearing a mask does not replace social distancing recommendations.

The public is urged to follow the following guidance from the CDC to limit the spread of COVID-19:

Practice social distancing as defined by the CDC. Do not gather in groups larger than 10.

Stay at home, unless leaving your home is absolutely necessary because you have medical needs or are an essential worker.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Stay away from others in your home if you are sick.

