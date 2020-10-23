Metro Public Health Department releases updated COVID-19 clusters list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department has released an updated list of identified COVID-19 clusters.

Clusters refer to cases linked to a specific time and place, identified through an investigation by MPHD.

The updated list details many of the 156 coronavirus case clusters identified since the pandemic began in March.

Since the beginning of October, the health department identified two clusters — 14 cases were traced back to Miss Kelli’s, a karaoke bar in Printers Alley, and 70 cases are now tied to the women’s campus of the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Some of the earliest clusters, identified in March, included Vanderbilt University parties, which accounted for 49 cases, and an event at Clementine Hall that produced 23 cases. A religious retreat followed, leading to 18 cases.

Some of the bigger outbreaks began in April, with Tyson Foods producing 280 cases, while the Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing led to an outbreak of 102 confirmed cases, according to the health department.

The health department identified case clusters at three correctional facilities in early September — 216 cases at the Debra Johnson Rehabilitation Center, 62 cases at the Lois DeBerry Special Needs Facility, and 60 cases at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.

Other recent clusters include 23 cases within the Tennessee Titans organization, 19 cases from a school volleyball team, ten cases tied to a university sports team, and 13 cases from a middle-school teen party.

Clusters that have less than ten cases are not named due to patient privacy protocols, a health department spokesperson said.

Of the 156 clusters identified since March, the Metro Public Health Department’s lists showed 39 of the clusters were at long-term care facilities, 19 were in construction, and 12 were from social gatherings.

Seven of the clusters were from daycares and bars, and two were from churches.

Count of Clusters by Type

Cluster TypeNumber of Clusters
Bar7
Church2
College / University5
Commercial-Warehouse12
Congregate Living13
Construction19
Correctional Facility9
Day Care7
Food Production2
Grocery1
Gym3
Healthcare, non-LTCF1
LTCF39
Office4
Other9
Restaurant4
School7
Social Gathering12
Grand Total156
Source: Metro Public Health Department

Clusters With 10 Or More Associated Cases

Cluster NameFacility TypeCluster Start Date# Cases
Vanderbilt PartiesSocial Gathering3/11/202049
Event at Clementine HallSocial Gathering3/14/202023
Religious RetreatSocial Gathering3/25/202018
The Health Center at Richland PlaceLTCF4/3/202047
Trevecca Center for Rehab and HealingLTCF4/4/2020102
Tyson FoodsCommercial-Warehouse4/6/2020280
Nashville Center for Rehab and HealingLTCF4/8/202012
CDM JailCorrectional Facility4/13/202022
BordeauxLTCF4/15/202047
CargillCommercial-Warehouse4/21/202022
Bethany Center for Rehab and HealingLTCF4/27/2020133
Knowles Assisted LivingLTCF4/27/202041
Rescue Mission-FairgroundsCongregate Living4/30/2020156
Apartments AOther5/6/202020
Montgomery Bell Academy job siteConstruction5/8/202075
Grand Hyatt Hotel (Power Design Inc) job siteConstruction5/19/202023
Good Samaritan Health & HealingLTCF6/3/202075
Rolling Mill Hill job siteConstruction6/3/202021
The Opal at Music CityLTCF6/3/202027
Lipscomb Elam Hall job siteConstruction6/10/202032
Broad West ConstructionConstruction6/12/202034
Creekside Center for Rehab and HealingLTCF6/15/2020107
Wedding at Farm (Out of County)Social Gathering6/19/202015
Hermitage HallCongregate Living6/20/202093
West Meade PlaceLTCF6/24/202011
Ahava / Grace Healthcare of White’s CreekLTCF6/26/202046
CDM JailCorrectional Facility6/26/202075
Dawghouse SaloonBar6/26/202014
DogwoodRestaurant6/26/202019
Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky TonkBar6/26/202015
Loser’sBar6/26/202029
Tootsie’sBar6/26/202027
Winner’sBar6/26/202010
Men of ValorCongregate Living7/1/202010
Standing Tall Music CityCongregate Living7/1/202050
Metro Water ServicesOffice7/2/202018
Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing (2)LTCF7/9/202049
NHC Place at the Trace ACLFLTCF7/14/202014
NHC Place at the Trace NHLTCF7/14/202019
Belmont Village of Green HillsLTCF7/20/202016
Middle TN Mental Health InstCongregate Living7/29/202048
Blakeford Green HillsLTCF7/30/202018
Progress Inc.Congregate Living7/30/202012
Life Care Center Old Hickory VillageLTCF7/31/202011
CoreCivicCorrectional Facility8/4/2020122
Lakeshore MeadowsLTCF8/4/202033
Signature of MadisonLTCF8/17/202049
Holiday PartySocial Gathering8/20/202011
Lois DeBerry Special Needs FacilityCorrectional Facility9/1/202062
Riverbend Max Security Prison-2Correctional Facility9/1/202060
Debra Johnson Rehab/TN Prison for WomenCorrectional Facility9/1/2020216
University Sports Team BCollege / University9/2/202010
Green Hills Center for Rehab and HealingLTCF9/7/202045
Tennessee TitansOther9/12/202023
Middle TN Community HomesCongregate Living9/14/202025
High/Middle-School Teen PartySocial Gathering9/16/202013
School Volleyball Team ASchool9/20/202019
One Stone Church ServiceChurch9/22/202010
Miss Kelli’sBar10/1/202014
Nashville Rescue Mission – Women’s CampusCongregate Living10/1/202070
Link Systems ElectricOther10/16/202012
Iron Tribe BelmontGym10/20/202014
Source: Metro Public Health Department

