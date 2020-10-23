Metro Public Health Department releases updated COVID-19 clusters list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department has released an updated list of identified COVID-19 clusters.
Clusters refer to cases linked to a specific time and place, identified through an investigation by MPHD.
The updated list details many of the 156 coronavirus case clusters identified since the pandemic began in March.
Since the beginning of October, the health department identified two clusters — 14 cases were traced back to Miss Kelli’s, a karaoke bar in Printers Alley, and 70 cases are now tied to the women’s campus of the Nashville Rescue Mission.
Some of the earliest clusters, identified in March, included Vanderbilt University parties, which accounted for 49 cases, and an event at Clementine Hall that produced 23 cases. A religious retreat followed, leading to 18 cases.
Some of the bigger outbreaks began in April, with Tyson Foods producing 280 cases, while the Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing led to an outbreak of 102 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The health department identified case clusters at three correctional facilities in early September — 216 cases at the Debra Johnson Rehabilitation Center, 62 cases at the Lois DeBerry Special Needs Facility, and 60 cases at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.
Other recent clusters include 23 cases within the Tennessee Titans organization, 19 cases from a school volleyball team, ten cases tied to a university sports team, and 13 cases from a middle-school teen party.
Clusters that have less than ten cases are not named due to patient privacy protocols, a health department spokesperson said.
Of the 156 clusters identified since March, the Metro Public Health Department’s lists showed 39 of the clusters were at long-term care facilities, 19 were in construction, and 12 were from social gatherings.
Seven of the clusters were from daycares and bars, and two were from churches.
Count of Clusters by Type
|Cluster Type
|Number of Clusters
|Bar
|7
|Church
|2
|College / University
|5
|Commercial-Warehouse
|12
|Congregate Living
|13
|Construction
|19
|Correctional Facility
|9
|Day Care
|7
|Food Production
|2
|Grocery
|1
|Gym
|3
|Healthcare, non-LTCF
|1
|LTCF
|39
|Office
|4
|Other
|9
|Restaurant
|4
|School
|7
|Social Gathering
|12
|Grand Total
|156
Clusters With 10 Or More Associated Cases
|Cluster Name
|Facility Type
|Cluster Start Date
|# Cases
|Vanderbilt Parties
|Social Gathering
|3/11/2020
|49
|Event at Clementine Hall
|Social Gathering
|3/14/2020
|23
|Religious Retreat
|Social Gathering
|3/25/2020
|18
|The Health Center at Richland Place
|LTCF
|4/3/2020
|47
|Trevecca Center for Rehab and Healing
|LTCF
|4/4/2020
|102
|Tyson Foods
|Commercial-Warehouse
|4/6/2020
|280
|Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing
|LTCF
|4/8/2020
|12
|CDM Jail
|Correctional Facility
|4/13/2020
|22
|Bordeaux
|LTCF
|4/15/2020
|47
|Cargill
|Commercial-Warehouse
|4/21/2020
|22
|Bethany Center for Rehab and Healing
|LTCF
|4/27/2020
|133
|Knowles Assisted Living
|LTCF
|4/27/2020
|41
|Rescue Mission-Fairgrounds
|Congregate Living
|4/30/2020
|156
|Apartments A
|Other
|5/6/2020
|20
|Montgomery Bell Academy job site
|Construction
|5/8/2020
|75
|Grand Hyatt Hotel (Power Design Inc) job site
|Construction
|5/19/2020
|23
|Good Samaritan Health & Healing
|LTCF
|6/3/2020
|75
|Rolling Mill Hill job site
|Construction
|6/3/2020
|21
|The Opal at Music City
|LTCF
|6/3/2020
|27
|Lipscomb Elam Hall job site
|Construction
|6/10/2020
|32
|Broad West Construction
|Construction
|6/12/2020
|34
|Creekside Center for Rehab and Healing
|LTCF
|6/15/2020
|107
|Wedding at Farm (Out of County)
|Social Gathering
|6/19/2020
|15
|Hermitage Hall
|Congregate Living
|6/20/2020
|93
|West Meade Place
|LTCF
|6/24/2020
|11
|Ahava / Grace Healthcare of White’s Creek
|LTCF
|6/26/2020
|46
|CDM Jail
|Correctional Facility
|6/26/2020
|75
|Dawghouse Saloon
|Bar
|6/26/2020
|14
|Dogwood
|Restaurant
|6/26/2020
|19
|Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk
|Bar
|6/26/2020
|15
|Loser’s
|Bar
|6/26/2020
|29
|Tootsie’s
|Bar
|6/26/2020
|27
|Winner’s
|Bar
|6/26/2020
|10
|Men of Valor
|Congregate Living
|7/1/2020
|10
|Standing Tall Music City
|Congregate Living
|7/1/2020
|50
|Metro Water Services
|Office
|7/2/2020
|18
|Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing (2)
|LTCF
|7/9/2020
|49
|NHC Place at the Trace ACLF
|LTCF
|7/14/2020
|14
|NHC Place at the Trace NH
|LTCF
|7/14/2020
|19
|Belmont Village of Green Hills
|LTCF
|7/20/2020
|16
|Middle TN Mental Health Inst
|Congregate Living
|7/29/2020
|48
|Blakeford Green Hills
|LTCF
|7/30/2020
|18
|Progress Inc.
|Congregate Living
|7/30/2020
|12
|Life Care Center Old Hickory Village
|LTCF
|7/31/2020
|11
|CoreCivic
|Correctional Facility
|8/4/2020
|122
|Lakeshore Meadows
|LTCF
|8/4/2020
|33
|Signature of Madison
|LTCF
|8/17/2020
|49
|Holiday Party
|Social Gathering
|8/20/2020
|11
|Lois DeBerry Special Needs Facility
|Correctional Facility
|9/1/2020
|62
|Riverbend Max Security Prison-2
|Correctional Facility
|9/1/2020
|60
|Debra Johnson Rehab/TN Prison for Women
|Correctional Facility
|9/1/2020
|216
|University Sports Team B
|College / University
|9/2/2020
|10
|Green Hills Center for Rehab and Healing
|LTCF
|9/7/2020
|45
|Tennessee Titans
|Other
|9/12/2020
|23
|Middle TN Community Homes
|Congregate Living
|9/14/2020
|25
|High/Middle-School Teen Party
|Social Gathering
|9/16/2020
|13
|School Volleyball Team A
|School
|9/20/2020
|19
|One Stone Church Service
|Church
|9/22/2020
|10
|Miss Kelli’s
|Bar
|10/1/2020
|14
|Nashville Rescue Mission – Women’s Campus
|Congregate Living
|10/1/2020
|70
|Link Systems Electric
|Other
|10/16/2020
|12
|Iron Tribe Belmont
|Gym
|10/20/2020
|14
