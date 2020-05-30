Metro Public Health Department postpones cloth mask giveaways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Health Department announced they will postpone cloth mask giveaways until they can get more information from state health officials.

MPHD is investigating whether the free face masks are sprayed with pesticides before giving away anymore.

The health department received 180,000 cloth masks from the Governor’s Unified Command Group. Over the last few weeks, they’ve been distributing those throughout the community.

Four mask giveaway locations were planned for Saturday.

The department says they are waiting to get more information from state health officials before making decisions about future mask giveaways.

