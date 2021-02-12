Metro Public Health Department makes changes for vaccinating ages 70+

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Those 70 and older can now sign up for a vaccine in Nashville, but Metro Public Health Department is making a few changes to get more people in and keep their wait list as up to date as possible.

They’re now signing up 500 people age 70 and older every Saturday and Sunday, and 100 per day during the week. This will be in addition to the appointments already made for 75 and up, and in addition to the Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2 priority groups they vaccinate on weekdays.

They’ll also be filling appointments every two weeks now instead of four weeks, hoping that will keep their wait list more accurate so they’re not calling people three weeks in who’ve found a vaccine elsewhere.

“Once we started calling the wait list, we realized people had gone to their health care provider, Vanderbilt or St. Thomas, or TriStar, or they went to a different county and got it,” said an MPHD spokesperson.

At one point in the last couple weeks, they had more than 7,000 people on their wait list. Even now, the health department says they still have some people 75 and up on their wait list, especially those who haven’t answered their phones, but they have to keep moving.

“A lot of the times when we tried to schedule for this weekend, most of those on that wait list they’ve already got their shot somewhere else, or they didn’t answer, so we had to just go ahead and move to the next age group, with keeping in mind that we’ll still be trying to reach those on the wait list,” he explained.

The wait list will cap at 1,300 people and starting this week, it will open up again every Wednesday.

Two things to keep in mind: If you get a call from an unknown 615 number, that may be them calling to schedule you, and you aren’t taken off the wait list, so they ask that you don’t submit yourself more than once.

The health department received 8,600 doses this past week, that’s up 1,600 from the 7,000 they were previously getting. They expect to vaccinate about 900 people both Saturday and Sunday, including second doses. Click here to sign up for a vaccine.