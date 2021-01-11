Metro Public Health announces COVID-19 vaccine ‘standby list’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health Department announced Monday “a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted” by implementing a standby list that will go into effect Tuesday, January 12.

The health department will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines by appointment to those who fall into the current criteria in the current vaccination phase from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the clinic in the Five Points neighborhood in East Nashville. However, they will be introducing the standby list “to ensure no doses are wasted at the clinic each day” and will “distribute any remaining doses of vaccine at the end of each day.”

“Each vial of vaccine holds five doses, meaning a maximum of four doses would be offered through the Standby List on a given day. Just before the end of each day of vaccination at the clinic, MPHD nuses will determine if any doses will be remaining. The number of remaining doses will then be offered to those on the Standby list, chosen at random from the day’s list of entrants,” said a health department spokesperson in a statement.

If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational. Entrants should be able to be in the Five Points area of East Nashville within 30 minutes of the day’s drawing at 2:30 p.m. You must provide your phone number and be prepared to answer a call from a telephone number you do not recognize at 2:30 p.m. if your entry is randomly chosen that day.

Those who are chosen from the list will then be told where to go receive their dose and a unique code to ensure security. Those receiving a dose through the Standby List will also be instructed on procedures to receive their second dose.

Once the remaining doses have been allocated, the list of entries will be deleted to ensure those who enter each day will be available for their vaccination, should their entry be chosen. Each entrant can enter no more than one time per day. Evidence of multiple entries will lead to disqualification.

Participants are encouraged to follow Metro Public Health Department on social media to learn of any potential changes to the Standby List, as on-location vaccination efforts in other parts of Nashville will mean the Standby List will not be operational every day.