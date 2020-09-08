Metro police issue citations, make arrests and shut down large gatherings Labor Day Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they issued dozens of citations, made arrests and shut down large gatherings over Labor Day weekend.

In downtown Nashville on Friday night, officers issued 12 citations to people who failed to comply with the Health Department’s mask order. They said about 2,500 people were reminded of the requirement by either officers or Public Safety Ambassadors.

Officers also shut down a large house party in the 3700 block of West End Avenue Friday. The person giving the party was cited and agreed to shut it down.

On Saturday night in downtown, officers handed out 29 citations and made one arrest due to someone not complying with the mask order. About 4,200 people were reminded of the requirement.

After midnight, officers headed to Ponobes Bar on Rivergate Parkway to investigate a complaint about a large party. When police arrived, they found 300-500 people gathered for an event, most not wearing masks.

The party was shut down and the owner of the business was issued a state misdemeanor citation.

Officers were also sent to investigate a report of Health Department violations at Ambrosia Hookah Bar on Ewing Drive.

Officers found 50-75 people, most without masks, quickly leaving. The owner of the business was also issued a state misdemeanor citation.

Officers also noticed a large number of cars parked on the side streets off Main Street. Officers found 500 people in the 700 block of Main Street. The owner of the building told police he rented it to a California-based company for an art exhibition. The building owner was issued a state misdemeanor citation for violation of Health Department orders.

In addition, five operators of transpotainment vehicles were issued citations Saturday for operating in violation of the health dept. guidelines.

On Sunday night, officers issued 11 citations and made two arrests regarding the non-compliance with the health department’s mask order. About 2,300 people were given reminders.

Officers said the operator of the Ultimate Party Bus transpotainment vehicle was cited for operating in violation of Health Department guidelines Sunday.

No citations were issued on Monday downtown but about 600 people were reminded of the order.

