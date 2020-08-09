Metro Police issue 18 citations, 3 arrests for mask mandate on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Saturday, Metro Police said officers issued 18 citations for those without masks on in Downtown Nashville.

In a tweet, police say three people were arrested for mask related violations on Saturday.

Officers on Broadway Sat night working to help control the spread of the coronavirus issued 18 Metro citations for non-compliance with the Health Department's mask order & made 3 mask-related arrests. Please do your part & wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/Tu5g9BHRNu — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 9, 2020

Since Thursday, officers have issued 54 citations for those not following the public health order. Mayor John Cooper said police’s enforcement is for the safety of everyone, just like anything else.

“Currently in the COVID crisis, the role of the police through mask orders aren’t necessarily anyone’s favorite form of enforcement. The reality is the mask orders are not that different from drunk driving enforcement,” Cooper said. “I think that our department is embracing this evolved role for including this kind of public health.”

