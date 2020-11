NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police handed out 16 citations and made one arrest Friday night, according to the Metro Nashville PD Twitter account.

If you're visiting Nashville's entertainment district tonight, PLEASE wear a mask & help control the spread of COVID-19. Fri night, 14 persons received civil cites for mask violations. 2 others received misdemeanor cites. 1 man was arrested after he ran from officers citing him. pic.twitter.com/pFQkI5PsUA — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 21, 2020

No other information was immediately released.