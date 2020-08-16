Police cite 2 businesses for COVID-19 violations; 1,900 warnings, 16 citations issued during Broadway mask enforcement Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 1,900 warnings and 16 citations were given out in order to enforce the mask mandate in Nashville Saturday night, according to Metro police.
Officers also cited two businesses for operating in violation of Health Department orders.
Both Los Paisanos on Antioch Pike & The Rusty Nail on Andrew Jackson Way were given citations.
