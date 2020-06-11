Metro Parks’ Community Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Parks announced on Thursday that an employee from the Sevier Park Community Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is currently self-isolating at home under the care of a physician. They last worked on June 6 and were sent home after a mandatory temperature check required prior to each work shift.

The department was officially notified on June 9 of the positive coronavirus test.

A statement from Metro Parks says the community center has been cleaned and sanitized and remains open to the public. Health officials say the likelihood of spread is minimal because the center is operating per the city’s Phase Two stipulations (50% capacity) and following CDC protocols.

