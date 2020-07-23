Metro Nashville school leaders buy 20K reusable face masks

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Public School officials announced the purchase of 20,000 reusable cotton face masks.

The district said they’re for staff members and will be delivered to facilities in the coming week.

The Tennessee Department of Education is also providing face coverings with the state’s branding for teachers across the state.

The district announced a couple of weeks ago that the new academic school year will begin remotely for all students in Davidson County.

