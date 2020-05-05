Metro Nashville Public Schools release list of food distribution locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools released a list of locations they will be distributing Second Harvest food boxes at this week.

The distribution will be on Wednesday, May 6, from 1-3 p.m., or while supplies last.

Distribution will be held at the following locations:

Antioch High School: 1900 Hobson Pike, Antioch, TN 37013

Glencliff High School: 160 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Haywood Elementary School: 3790 Turley Drive, Nashville, TN 37211

Hillwood High School: 400 Davidson Road, Nashville, TN 37205

McGavock High School: 3150 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

YMCA Camp Widjiwagan: 3088 Smith Springs Road, Nashville, TN 37013

In partnership with the Office of Mayor John Cooper, MNPS, Metro Parks and Second Harvest, food boxes will be at the following Community Centers on May 6 from 1-3 p.m., or while supplies last:

Madison Community Center: 550 North Dupont Avenue Madison, TN 37115

Hartman Community Center: 2801 Tucker Road Nashville, TN 37218

Hermitage Community Center: 3720 James Kay Lane Hermitage, TN 37076

Looby Community Center: 2301 Metro Center Blvd. Nashville, TN 37228

Beginning Thursday, May 7 food box distribution will be held every Thursday 5:30 – 7:30 pm (while supplies last)

Pearl-Cohn & Westwood Baptist Church: 2510 Albion Street, Nashville 37208

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE