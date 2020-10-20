Metro Nashville Public Schools release latest COVID-19 reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Public Schools released the latest COVID-19 reports from October 11 to October 18 in a media release.
The numbers include all cases tracked by the Student Health Services department.
This includes all virtual and in-person cases reports to the district. Quarantines include students or staff who reported symptoms of the virus, but not necessarily an MPHD required quarantine.
Case counts that are below 5 are shown as <5 due to health privacy.
MNPS officials said numbers do not necessarily indicate transmission of the virus inside of the school building.
155 staff are quarantined or self-isolated, including 32 confirmed positive cases. There are 170 students in quarantine or self-isolation, including 26 confirmed positive cases.
