Metro Nashville Public Schools release latest COVID-19 reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Public Schools released the latest COVID-19 reports from October 11 to October 18 in a media release.

The numbers include all cases tracked by the Student Health Services department.

This includes all virtual and in-person cases reports to the district. Quarantines include students or staff who reported symptoms of the virus, but not necessarily an MPHD required quarantine.

Case counts that are below 5 are shown as <5 due to health privacy.

COVID cases Metro Nashville Public Schools

COVID cases Metro Nashville Public Schools

COVID cases Metro Nashville Public Schools

COVID cases Metro Nashville Public Schools

MNPS officials said numbers do not necessarily indicate transmission of the virus inside of the school building.

155 staff are quarantined or self-isolated, including 32 confirmed positive cases. There are 170 students in quarantine or self-isolation, including 26 confirmed positive cases.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )