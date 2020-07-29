Davidson County school leaders ask for commitment to cancel sports through Labor Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — School leaders in Davidson County are asking schools to cancel all sports and extracurricular activities until after Labor Day.

Leaders sent out a letter to all schools in Davidson County requesting the commitment. The letter was signed by Dr. Adrienne Battle of Metro Schools, Dr. Alex Jahangir of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, Todd Dickson of Nashville Charter School Collaborative and Bradford Gioia who is the Headmaster of Montgomery Bell Academy.

As COVID-19 continues to impact our community, school leaders said one of their most important goals is to have children return to school while ensuring a safe environment for both students and staff.

One concern among school and health leaders is the unintentional spread of COVID-19 that may occur between schools when students from one school participate in interscholastic sports or extracurricular activities in another school. These activities are an important part of the school experience, but in the current situation, we should focus on minimizing the spread of the virus and ensuring that school can continue. Metro Nashville Public Schools

On behalf of the Metropolitan Public Health Department and the Nashville’s planning committee on how to safely reopen schools, we are asking that you commit your school to not holding any in-person interscholastic sports and extracurricular activities until at least after Labor Day, and resume only if the key metrics for the road-map to reopen Nashville are improved and stable, and there have been no obvious increased incidence of transmission from these types of activities in other school districts. Metro Nashville Public Schools

Metro leaders believe this commitment will minimize the contact of students across schools and minimize the spread of the virus among students, staff and spectators.

On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee said he would sign an executive order allowing non-contact sports to take place.

