Metro Nashville Public Schools announce plan to serve students as schools remain closed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools have a plan in order to serve students properly while schools remain closed the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Governor Bill Lee recommended that all schools in Tennessee do so on Wednesday afternoon.

“Our district will not be defined by the challenges we face, but by how we face our challenges,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle. “We’ve learned a lot as a district in the last few weeks as staff have stepped up to the challenge of serving our students’ educational, emotional, and nutritional needs in new and creative ways. Now is the time of build upon the lessons we’ve learned and establish a framework for excellence and accountability that will enhance how we operate, whether students are inside or outside of the classroom.”

Battle said starting this week, Metro Nashville Public Schools district leadership will be working with principals and staff to create expectations for students and teachers. This way, every child will have access to a high-quality education that will prepare them for the next school year.

A structured learning environment across all district-run schools will be in place on April 27. This involves tracking student outcomes and personalized plans for the success of each of them.

Metro School staff said they’ve been providing laptops to high school students who need them over the last two weeks. Starting April 20, they will be expanding the use of laptops to students in grades 5-8. On April 27, they will be available to students in grades 3-4.

Paper materials will also be provided for students without computer access. Staff said kids in grades pre-K-2 will remain on a plan of both paper and online learning activities.

Breakfast and lunch meal service will continue through the remainder of the school year. Times and locations can be found online. Battle said more details will be revealed in the next week.

