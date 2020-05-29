Metro Nashville COVID-19 testing sites see an increase in test administrations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been roughly two weeks since Meharry Medical College took oversight of all Metro Nashville’s COVID-19 testing sites.

News 2 spoke with one of the city’s site administrators who said there was an increase in people wanting to take a test this week.

“We’ve seen a recent peak especially after our Memorial Day holiday and we’ve seen an increase in our numbers at all three of our testing sites,” said Dr. Julie Gray, a dentist and Assistant Dean of Student Affairs with Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry.

Gray oversees the city’s testing site located outside of Nissan Stadium.

Metro Nashville’s other sites are located at Meharry Medical College and the old Kmart on Murfreesboro Road.

“We’ve seen a spike in employers wanting to get their employees tested,” said Gray.

At Thursday’s daily press briefing Mayor John Cooper attributed the city’s testing efforts to progress by saying, “To date, Nashville has conducted over 55,000 tests, this puts us way ahead of many of our peer cities.”

Gray said the testing process is rewarding for her because it’s a chance to educate the community and calm concerns, “to ensure that there’s correct and accurate information being disseminated to the public, so that’s the real plus.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE