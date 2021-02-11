Metro Nashville campaign aims to get more communities of color vaccinated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Leaders in Metro Nashville are launching an initiative to get more COVID-19 vaccinations to communities of color.

State Representative Harold Love, Jr. and Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood were also on hand for the announcement Thursday along with Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

“We will work with faith and community leaders across Nashville to get the word out directly to all our neighbors,” Cooper said. “I’m grateful to everyone who is part of this important immunization campaign.”

The campaign looks to increase immunization rates in communities of color.

“I want you to know that our mission is to educate, to empower, and build trust among people of color in our communities as it relates to the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccination,” said Haywood.

Mayor Cooper said the vaccination rate among Black Nashvillians has more than doubled since the vaccine roll-out began, and the rate has grown by 10 times for the Hispanic community. But, they want those rates to continue trending up for communities hit hardest by the pandemic.

“We have to be intentional in our effort to make sure our most vulnerable populations are protected,” said Rep. Love (D-Nashville).

City leaders are hoping to reduce barriers to choosing and getting the COVID-19 vaccine like transportation, language, and the digital divide.

Dr. Joanna Shaw-KaiKai, Associate Medical Director and Communicable Disease Control Infectious Diseases Specialist with the Metro Public Health Department said their work included building trust and clearing up myths.

“A myth currently circulating is that there is a better vaccine given to Whites and a less effective vaccine given to Blacks. That is not true. Everyone receives the same vaccine regardless of race, color or ethnicity,” said Dr. Shaw-KaiKai.

According to Metro Coronavirus Chair Dr. Alex Jahangir, 43 percent of White people over 75 have been vaccinated, 29 percent of Black people over 75 have been vaccinated, and 35 percent of people of Hispanic ethnicity over 75 have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County.

The city’s campaign will include working to have virtual town halls, on-site vaccination drives, and other health-concious events.