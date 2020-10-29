Metro Nashville Beer Board extends curbside beer service and delivery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Beer Board voted Wednesday night to extend delivery and curbside beer services through the end of November.

According to the beer board, this will allow them to transition to permanent curbside and delivery permits starting in mid-November. The board approved the decision with a unanimous vote.

Back in March, the board began offering curbside and delivery permits to help restaurants suffering from the pandemic.

Permit holders with an “on-sale” or “on/off sale” permit may deliver their product in commercially sealed containers.

