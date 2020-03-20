Breaking News
Metro Nashville Beer Board approves curbside service, delivery of beer in Davidson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Beer Board has unanimously approved curbside service and delivery of beer in Davidson County.

The order goes into effect immediately. The permits are to help boost the service industry which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Permit holders with an “on-sale” or “on/off sale” permit may deliver their product in commercially sealed containers.

It will be up to those permit holders to verify the age of buyers.

