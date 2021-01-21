Metro leaders say vaccines are No. 1 tool to recovery, ask federal officials to help in the effort

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – During Thursday’s Coronavirus Taskforce update, local officials deemed vaccines as the No. 1 tool to getting back to some sort of “normal life.”

However, the vaccine is in short supply, leaving many wondering if they will ever receive one at all.

“I may have done more than I need to; I may have gone over-board with the caution, but I’m not sick,” explained Roberta Winjum.

Winjum says since there was a surge in COVID-19 cases in Nashville following the holidays, she hasn’t left her house for anything, except the occasion food run. Even then, she waits in her car and has her food dropped off.

Normally, Winjum would be volunteering at Fisk University’s library, but now she wants to receive the vaccine before going back to her normal routine. Standing in her yard, she wonders why the vaccine hasn’t been made available to her age group yet; Winjum is 67 years old.



“We just showed up and we walked through and thousands of people got the vaccination in a day. And it was safe and it was secure; it worked. Can’t we have something a little bit more like that?” said Winjum, comparing the distribution to what she experienced getting the flu vaccine.

Currently, in Phase 1A2, more than 300,000 vaccines have been administered in Tennessee, but officials say more doses need to come to the state.

“Getting more vaccines is the single limiting factor of how quickly we can vaccinate our city and more through our phases,” explained Dr. Alex Jahangir.

The number of vaccines is in short supply. Across the state, every single county is reporting either a limited number of vaccines, or in some cases, none available at all.



“With our healthcare partners, we have the capacity to vaccinate 4 to 5 times more people every day, safely, without wait times and long lines, but in order to do that we need more vaccines,” explained Mayor John Cooper.

Initially, the Federal Government announced they would begin releasing vaccine doses that have been held in reserve, but Mayor Cooper announced Thursday that reserve doesn’t exist.

“Without this reserve, there will not be a sudden surge in vaccine distribution and cities like Nashville will not be able to advance more rapidly on our immunization timelines,” said Mayor Cooper.

This leaves people like Winjum waiting for a dose.