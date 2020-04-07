Metro heat map shows location of COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The COVID-19 heat map, revealed at Tuesday morning’s Metro briefing, has a specific purpose. ​

​

“This map shows the total confirmed Covid-19 cases that have been reported to the Metro Health Department up until April 6th,” explained ​Dr. Alex Jahangir​, Chair of the Metro Coronavirus Taskforce.

​

Based on zip codes, the map indicates where the virus is most concentrated in Davidson County. ​The data is based off of where positive Covid-19 patients live.​ Zip code 37212 and a sections of 37204 now house the most cases. ​

In those areas, you’ll find 12 South, Vanderbilt, Belmont, and the beloved Nashville staple Pancake Pantry. ​Owner Crosby Keltner, like many small business owners, has felt the strain during the pandemic.​

“We’re doing everything we can to #1 keep pancake pantry alive and stay open, and more importantly, keep my employees paid,” said Keltner.​

​

Knowing the establishment sits in the current epicenter of the county, Keltner will face more challenges but vows to continue deliveries and take out orders. ​News 2 broke the news to him.

​

“I did not know that,” Keltner said, “We made the right decision closing the doors and we’ve been taking every precaution possible to making sure we are wearing face masks, and gloves, and sanitizing I feel like every 15 min.”​

​

​While COVID-19 cases are seen all across the city,​ the heat map serves as reminder that choosing not to social distance has serious consequences. ​

​

“You will see the virus is more prevalent in some areas and this is traced back to several incidents of groups gathering,” explained ​Dr. Jahangir

​

And as Nashville moves closer to the peek period, Jahangir has a reminder for you, “Stay the course. That’s my take home message here. We can reverse all of our good work.”​



The heat map will be updated weekly.

