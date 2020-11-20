Metro Health urging all Davidson County schools to suspend indoor extracurricular activities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Public Health Department is urging all Davidson County schools to suspend all indoor extracurricular activities through the end of the calendar year.

The health department says they’re following the latest recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and one of these recommendations is to “consider pausing extracurricular school activities. The latest report from the task force calls the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee over the past month “deeper and unyielding,” citing Halloween and “related activities” as contributors to the spread of COVID-19.

“Reducing gatherings helps stop the spread of COVID-19 during this increase in cases and hospitalizations,” the health department tweeted. “We each have a part to play in saving lives and preserving our remaining hospital capacity.”

A message from MPHD pic.twitter.com/xeHNwrlTN1 — NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) November 20, 2020

The plea comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Nashville and in Tennessee.

On Friday, Metro Health reported 258 new cases of COVID-19, along with three new deaths, while the state reported 3,444 new cases in Tennessee, along with 74 new deaths.

On Thursday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced a “Rule of 8” that limits gatherings from 25 people down to eight people, beginning Monday.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Education Association asked Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to provide more protections for both students and teachers.