Metro Health not moving to next phase of vaccination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When Tennessee health officials announced they would be vaccinating people ages 70 to 74, it sparked confusion for those who live in Davidson County.

“We want to make sure we’re getting them the vaccines safely and as effectively as we can, but unfortunately that takes a little bit longer,” said Brian Todd, spokesperson for Metro Health. “When you have roughly 34,000 people that live in Davidson County that are 75 and older it’s going to take a bit longer.”

Metro Health officials estimate it will take most of February to vaccinate everyone 75 years and older. Therefore, Metro is not moving to the next phase of vaccination.

Metro Health receives a limited amount of doses each week, and those are shared among hospital staff and workers.

“It fluctuates,” Todd explained. “I think last week we got roughly 7,000 doses. The week before that – 5,400 doses. And of course, that goes to us, and it goes to some of the health systems, like we’ve been sharing with MeHarry. It also includes our vaccination clinics Monday through Friday.”

The number of vaccines from the state of Tennessee determines how many doses are delivered to Metro, and how quickly the city can move forward.

“We’ve got healthcare partners that are ready to help us,” said Todd. “All we need is the vaccine.”

Metro will continue administering the COVID-19 vaccine to those 75 years and older at Music City Center this weekend.