Metro Health: No evidence protests, rallies contributing to coronavirus cases in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There is no evidence that recent protests and rallies in Middle Tennessee have contributed to an apparent spike in new COVID-19 cases in Nashville and Davidson County, according to the director of the Metro Public Health Department.

During a one-on-one interview with News 2, Dr. Michael Caldwell said, “We don’t have any evidence that any of these cases that we’re reporting now are connected in any way to the rallies or the protests.”

He added, “I’ve been very impressed that those who I’ve seen from video, as well as in person. The majority of participants are wearing facial coverings. As a matter of fact, I have to look very closely to see if I find anyone who’s not wearing one.”

Over the last seven days, Nashville has seen an increase of more than 800 coronavirus cases, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Dr. Caldwell said he believes the increase in coronavirus cases is still connected to “in-house spread,” through the home and the workplace.

“Good news is that most of the cases are mild or even asymptomatic,” he explained. “When you see these large numbers of cases, think of it also as us being able to uncover the disease as it is actually there.”

As of Wednesday morning, Caldwell said an estimated 9.6% of people tested in Nashville have been positive for the virus and the goal is to keep that number below 10%; however, he added that in southeast Davidson County, where more people are being tested, the positive percentage is about 20 to 25%.

To move to Phase Three of Nashville’s reopening plan, the Metro Coronavirus Task Force has said the city should be at an average of 80 new cases or fewer over a 14-day period. As of Wednesday morning’s numbers, the average for the city is 107.

