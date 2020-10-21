Metro Health Dept. set to launch new COVID-19 investigation method by text message

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There will be a new form of COVID-19 case investigations for people who test positive for the virus, according to a release from the Metro Public Health Department (MPHD).

Metro officials said this new form is designed to allow for quicker, more efficient investigations.

There are now two ways cases can be contacted. Cases will either receive a phone call from a case investigator or those who test positive could now get a text with an online case survey to complete.

The MPHD case investigation team said they’ll continue trying to reach every case of COVID-19 in Davidson County in order to learn more about how said case contracted the virus, and who they may have exposed to it.

Since the first case was confirmed in Davidson County, case investigations have only taken place over the phone. The texts are a response to the increased case counts.

The text will link to an online survey that will serve as the case’s investigation, with a call from a member of the MPHD’s case investigation team to give isolation instructions and monitor symptoms.

Metro officials said the text will read:

Important message from Metro Public Health Dept: Hello, if you have tested positive for COVID-19, please complete this form: redcap.link/COVID.tn.gov and remain isolated at home until you are cleared. If you need assistance completing the form, please call 615-340-8929. Thank you for helping stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Si usted necesita este mensaje en español, por favor llame al 615-340 -8929.

Case investigations will still continue by phone in addition to the new form. Those who need help completing the form can also call the case investigation team at 615-340-8929.

