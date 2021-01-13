Metro Health Dept.’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘standby list’ receives 15,000 entries in first day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health Department launched a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents.

More than 15,000 people requested to be on the standby list on its first day of implementation Tuesday. Two people received the remaining COVID-19 vaccines after all the appointments for Phase 1A2 concluded Tuesday.

Of the more than 15,000 entries to the COVID19 Vaccine Standby List, Nidhi here was one of two people to receive a dose. The two doses were remaining after all the appointments for Phase 1A2 had concluded. pic.twitter.com/7gO5aUJ8bF — NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) January 12, 2021

MORE: Metro Public Health announces COVID-19 vaccine ‘standby list’

Standby list vaccinations will take place most weekdays at a clinic in East Nashville.

If selected, entrants must be able to be in the Five Points area within a half hour of the drawing of the names at 2:30 p.m. You must provide your phone number and be prepared to answer a call from a telephone number you do not recognize at 2:30 p.m. if your entry is randomly chosen that day.

Those who are chosen from the list will then be told where to go receive their dose and a unique code to ensure security. Those receiving a dose through the Standby List will also be instructed on procedures to receive their second dose.

The list is erased in its entirety at 5 p.m.

“We look forward to a time when we have enough vaccine to offer it to everyone who would like it, but until then we are being careful to make sure none is wasted,” the Metro Health Department tweeted.

So far, more than 270,000 Tennesseans have received the first dose and 24,000 have received the second.

There have been calls to make changes to vaccine rollout plans across the country in order to get herd immunity as quickly as possible. Dr. Jen Ashton said we have to be flexible.

“We have to put this in perspective we’ve never embarked on a vaccination campaign of this scale of this magnitude before in our history we have to maintain the ability to pivot when we see something is not working and clearly the first four weeks of distribution and administration failed to meet our goals and our objectives and time is of the essence we need to be able to try new things and do it quickly,” explained Dr. Ashton.

Participants are encouraged to follow Metro Public Health Department on social media to learn of any potential changes to the standby list, as on-location vaccination efforts in other parts of Nashville could mean the standby list will not be operational every day.

If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.