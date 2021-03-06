Metro Health Dept. reports three additional deaths, 196 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 90,641 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County has began vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. 

The Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 196 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 647 deaths in Davidson County. That is three additional deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

A reported 88,145 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,849 are “active.”

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 15%.

