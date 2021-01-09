Metro Health Dept. reports six additional deaths, 657 new cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 75,185 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts Thursday. The county has given nearly 30,000 vaccinations to the 55,000 qualified recipients since Dec. 17, including 26,000 hospital workers, 1,688 first responders and 1,359 other front line workers. Click here to pre-register.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 657 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 508 deaths in Davidson County. That means another six people died since Fridays number’s were released.

A reported 66,908 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 7,769 are “active.”

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 7%.