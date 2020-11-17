Metro Health Dept. reports record-high 978 new COVID-19 cases in Nashville

The Tennessee Department of Health reported it ran an update over the weekend to work through a backlog of cases that had recently accumulated, resulting in higher than usual case counts.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 41,111 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional patient in Davidson County has died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Mayor John Cooper released health recommendations to help combat the surge in COVID-19 cases ahead of the holiday season.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 978 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 346 deaths in Davidson County.

One additional confirmed deaths has been reported in the past 24 hours, a 92-year-old woman with a pending medical history.

A reported 36,930 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 4,135 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 20,138 of which are men, 20,922 are women and the gender of 351 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 73 calls on Monday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 7,951 new cases, putting the state at 318,888 total cases, a 2.6% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Of the total cases, 296,654 are confirmed and 22,234 are probable. There are currently 43,101 active cases.

The 7,951 new-case number is the state’s highest single-day increase of cases, surpassing the previous record of 5,919 set on Nov. 9.

The state reported a new record-high number of current COVID hospitalizations. There are 1,810 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 11,201.