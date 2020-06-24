Metro Health Dept. reports 95 deaths, 8,405 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 8,405 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional two patients have died in Davidson County as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 95 deaths in Davidson County. The three recent deaths in Davidson County were a 101-year-old female, an 80-year-old male and an 89-year old female. All three had underlying health conditions.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 138 in the past 24 hours.

The health department clarified there are no new probable cases reported in the past 24 hours.

“Probable cases refer to those that do not test positive in a diagnostic test but might have tested positive in a different form of test like an antibody or serologic test. Probable cases also could refer to cases that were never tested but exhibited the factors consistent with a COVID-19 infection, like symptoms and close contacts of confirmed cases.”

A reported 6,283 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,027 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 100 years old, 4,433 of which are men, 3,741 are women and the gender of 231 patients is unknown.

Of the 83,726 tests performed in the county, 8,405 (10%) had positive results. Negative results total 75,321.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 21% and available ICU beds are at 23%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 204 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)