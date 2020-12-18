Metro Health Dept. reports 944 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 59,883 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 944 in the past 24 hours.

There are 6,315 active COVID-19 cases, the highest number of active cases reported in Davidson County.

Eight new confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 92-year-old man with a pending medical history, along with a 77-year-old man, a 76-year-old woman, a 74-year-old man, a 70-year-old man, a 68-year-old woman, a 56-year-old woman, and a 48-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

There have been a total of 426 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 53,142 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 28,647 of which are men, 30,731 are women and the gender of 505 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 10% and available ICU beds are at 6%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 277 calls on Thursday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

Tennessee had more new cases of COVID-19 by population over the past week than any other state in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The last five days have been record-breaking for new virus cases in Tennessee. The state reported 50,277 new COVID-19 infections from December 13 through December 17, surpassing the previous week when 45,431 cases were added.

Some are calling the first COVID-19 vaccine a “shot of hope,” as select healthcare workers across the country got their first dose Thursday. Ascension Saint Thomas received nearly 3,000 vaccines for their three biggest hospitals, which include Midtown, West, and Rutherford.

While the FDA, CDC and a host of experts say the newly developed COVID-19 vaccine has been approved, vetted and tested, there are concerns growing over the groundbreaking shot. Rural Tennessee doctors on the front lines of the pandemic are nervous about taking it.

“They want the vaccine and they are supportive of it, they were just a little bit hesitant to be the first in line for it,” explained Jacy Warrell with the Rural Health Association of Tennessee.