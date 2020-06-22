Metro Health Dept. reports 139 new COVID-19 cases, 8,191 total in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 8,182 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 90 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of cases grew by 139 in the past 24 hours.

The health department clarified there are no new probable cases reported in the past 24 hours.

“Probable cases refer to those that do not test positive in a diagnostic test but might have tested positive in a different form of test like an antibody or serologic test. Probable cases also could refer to cases that were never tested but exhibited the factors consistent with a COVID-19 infection, like symptoms and close contacts of confirmed cases.”

A reported 6,038 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,063 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 100 years old, 4,333 of which are men, 3,624 are women and the gender of 234 patients is unknown.

Of the 81,823 tests performed in the county, 8,191 (10%) had positive results. Negative results total 73,632.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 27% and available ICU beds are at 24%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 47 calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

