Metro Health Dept. reports 894 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 69,706 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and 4 additional patients have died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 894 in the past 24 hours. There are 6,946 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 30,891 of which are men, 33,366 are women and the gender of 578 patients is unknown.

Four new confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 72-year-old man, a 72-year-old woman, a 70-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, all with underlying health conditions

There have been a total of 480 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 62,280 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 6%.

All three COVID-19 community assessment centers are closed for New Year’s Day.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 422 calls on Thursday. The COVID-19 Hotline is closed Friday and will resume operations on Saturday. The hotline number is 615-862-7777 and it operates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.