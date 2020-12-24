Metro Health Dept. reports 891 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 64,835 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and two additional patients have died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 891 in the past 24 hours. There are 7,388 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 30,891 of which are men, 33,366 are women and the gender of 578 patients is unknown.

One new confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, a 59-year-old man with a pending medical history. There was one new probable death reported in the past 24 hours as well, a 67-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

There have been a total of 451 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 56,996 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 255 calls on Wednesday.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 9%.

Davidson County COVID-19 Assessment Centers will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 7,221 new cases and 111 new deaths in the state on Wednesday.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management and the Metro Public Health Department is asking for volunteers to help with Nashville’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Metro Nashville Public Schools announced the district will start the second semester virtually due to increased COVID-19 cases. The second semester is set to begin on January 7. MNPS will use a risk score based on metrics from the Metro Public Health Department to make decisions on when to return to in-person learning. School officials say that score must be below seven before returning to face-to-face learning.