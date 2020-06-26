Metro Health Dept. reports 8,876 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 8,876 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 99 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 232 in the past 24 hours.

The health department clarified there are no new probable cases reported in the past 24 hours.

“Probable cases refer to those that do not test positive in a diagnostic test but might have tested positive in a different form of test like an antibody or serologic test. Probable cases also could refer to cases that were never tested but exhibited the factors consistent with a COVID-19 infection, like symptoms and close contacts of confirmed cases.”

A reported 6,490 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,287 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Of the 86,913 tests performed in the county, 8,876 (10.2%) had positive results. Negative results total 78,037.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 18% and available ICU beds are at 23%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 217 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)