Metro Health Dept. reports 87 deaths, 7,707 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 7,707 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional patient has died in Davidson County as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 87 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 157 in the past 24 hours.

The health department clarified there are no new probable cases reported in the past 24 hours.

“Probable cases refer to those that do not test positive in a diagnostic test but might have tested positive in a different form of test like an antibody or serologic test. Probable cases also could refer to cases that were never tested but exhibited the factors consistent with a COVID-19 infection, like symptoms and close contacts of confirmed cases.”

Mayor John Cooper said Nashville will enter Phase Three on Monday, June 22.

A reported 5,706 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,911 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 100 years old, 4,088 of which are men, 3,392 are women and the gender of 227 patients is unknown.

Of the 78,460 tests performed in the county, 7,707 (9.8%) had positive results. Negative results total 70,753.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 25% and available ICU beds are at 20%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 178 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)