Metro Health Dept. reports 86 deaths, 7,483 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 7,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional patients has died in Davidson County as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 86 deaths in Davidson County. The most recent person to die in was a 85-year old man with underlying health conditions.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 126 in the past 24 hours.

The health department clarified there are no new probable cases reported in the past 24 hours.

“Probable cases refer to those that do not test positive in a diagnostic test but might have tested positive in a different form of test like an antibody or serologic test. Probable cases also could refer to cases that were never tested but exhibited the factors consistent with a COVID-19 infection, like symptoms and close contacts of confirmed cases. Including both confirmed and probable cases, MPHD officials announced a total of 7,185 cases, an increase of 300 in the past 24 hours. (200 of these cases were from tests conducted in early June and there was a delay in reporting results to MPHD).”

A reported 5,575 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,819 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 100 years old, 3,965 of which are men, 3,297 are women and the gender of 221 patients is unknown.

Of the 75,525 tests performed in the county, 7,483 (9.8%) had positive results. Negative results total 69,042.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 25% and available ICU beds are at 23%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)