Metro Health Dept. reports 857 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 57,840 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, and an additional seven patients died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 857 in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 418 deaths in Davidson County with seven new total deaths reported on Wednesday.

Six new confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, an 84-year-old man with a pending medical history, along with a 90-year-old man, an 88-year-old man, a 73-year-old woman, and two 64-year-old men with underlying health conditions.

There has been one new probable death reported in the past 24 hours, a 106-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 51,715 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,707 are “active.” This is the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in Davidson County reported within a 24 hour period.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 27,723 of which are men, 29,634 are women and the gender of 483 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 11% and available ICU beds are at 7%.

Hospitalizations in Nashville are at 501.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 300 calls on Tuesday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

TDH announced on Monday, Tennessee received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the statewide shipment expected Thursday. The state received an early shipment of 975 doses which it will hold as an emergency backup supply in case any receiving hospital’s vaccine supply is damaged.

Healthcare facilities in the state are ready to roll out the first COVID-19 vaccines as they now wait for them to arrive.

Next week, TDH COVID-19 testing sites will begin offering self-testing kits to adults as staff members transition to administering vaccines to health care workers and first responders.

The new self-testing kits will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning December 21. Individuals will stay in their cars, complete paperwork, and collect their samples. Health departments will submit their samples for testing. Results will be available online.

Self-tests will be available for adults over the age of 18. Children and adults unable to register online can still receive standard nasal swab COVID-19 tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.