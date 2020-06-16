Metro Health Dept. reports 85 deaths, 7,345 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 7,345 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional five patients have died in Davidson County as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 85 deaths in Davidson County. The deaths include an 84-year-old woman, a 78-year-old man, a 69-year-old woman and a 49-year-old woman, all who had underlying health conditions. Additionally, a 65-year-old man died after testing positive for COVID-19 with an unknown medical history.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 172 in the past 24 hours.

The health department clarified there are no new probable cases reported in the past 24 hours.

“Probable cases refer to those that do not test positive in a diagnostic test but might have tested positive in a different form of test like an antibody or serologic test. Probable cases also could refer to cases that were never tested but exhibited the factors consistent with a COVID-19 infection, like symptoms and close contacts of confirmed cases. Including both confirmed and probable cases, MPHD officials announced a total of 7,185 cases, an increase of 300 in the past 24 hours. (200 of these cases were from tests conducted in early June and there was a delay in reporting results to MPHD).”

A reported 5,552 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,717 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 100 years old, 3,907 of which are men, 3,229 are women and the gender of 221 patients is unknown.

Of the 75,564 tests performed in the county, 7,357 (9.7%) had positive results. Negative results total 68,207.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 29% and available ICU beds are at 29%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 203 calls on Monday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)