Metro Health Dept. reports 808 cases of COVID-19, 6th death in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 808 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and a sixth patient has died, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Health officials reported the death of a 60-year-old man as the sixth person in Davidson County to have died after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

The department announced Fridaythe age range of patients is from two months old to 85 years old, 373 of which are men, 420 women and the gender of 15 patients is unknown.

Of the 808 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 75 individuals are healthcare workers and 56 of those healthcare workers have recovered from the virus.

The total number of cases grew by 23 in the past 24 hours.

Twenty-six people remain hospitalized and 103 people have recovered from the virus.

The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The health department reported of the 8,060 tests performed in the county, 10% have returned as positive.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 452 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 6 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 32 Bradley 18 Campbell 4 Cannon 4 Carroll 5 Cheatham 11 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 3 Cumberland 16 Davidson 617 DeKalb 5 Dickson 20 Dyer 5 Fayette 14 Fentress 1 Franklin 8 Gibson 6 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 16 Grundy 8 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 61 Hardeman 4 Hardin 2 Hawkins 7 Haywood 2 Henry 4 Hickman 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 2 Jackson 2 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 92 Lauderdale 2 Lawrence 2 Lewis 2 Lincoln 2 Loudon 9 Macon 5 Madison 13 Marion 13 Marshall 2 Maury 18 McMinn 3 McNairy 3 Meigs 2 Monroe 5 Montgomery 37 Morgan 1 Obion 2 Overton 2 Perry 2 Polk 1 Putnam 37 Roane 3 Robertson 41 Rutherford 113 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 10 Shelby 570 Smith 3 Sullivan 17 Sumner 268 Tipton 24 Trousdale 6 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 20 Wayne 2 Weakley 1 White 2 Williamson 199 Wilson 62 Residents of other states/countries 212 Pending 103 Total Cases – as of (4/2/20) 2,845

