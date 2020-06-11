Metro Health Dept. reports 80 deaths, 6,627 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 6,627confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional patient has died in Davidson County as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville will remain in Phase Two of Mayor John Cooper’s Road to Reopening plan.

Mayor Cooper released the following statement:

“As of today, the majority of our public health metrics are satisfactory. But our 14-day new case average remains slightly elevated, prompting us to stay in Phase Two of our Roadmap for Reopening Nashville. The level of cases in Southeast Nashville warrants further attention, and I have instructed the Metro Public Health Department to concentrate its efforts there. We will continue with Phase Two while carefully observing our public health data every day.”

There has been a total of 80 deaths in Davidson County. The most recent death was a 46-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

The total number of confirmed cases grew by 56 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 5,110 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,437 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 100 years old, 3,534 of which are men, 2,894 are women and the gender of 199 patients is unknown.

Of the 69,292 tests performed in the county, 6,571 (9.6%) had positive results. Negative results total 62,665.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 22% and available ICU beds are at 23%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 145 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)