Metro Health Dept. reports 793 new COVID-19 cases, 456 deaths in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 66,217 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and 456 patient(s) have died as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 793 in the past 24 hours. There are 7,389 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old.

There have been a total of 456 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 58,372 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline is currently down due to outages from the Christmas Day downtown Nashville explosion. Answers to frequently asked questions can be found here.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 9%.