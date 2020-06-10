Metro Health Dept. reports 79 deaths, 6,571 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 6,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional six patients have died in Davidson County as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 79 deaths in Davidson County. The most recent deaths include an 82-year-old man, a 57-year-old man, a 91-year-old woman, and three women 75 years of age. All six people had underlying health conditions.

The total number of confirmed cases grew by 159 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 4,987 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,505 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 100 years old, 3,505 of which are men, 2,868 are women and the gender of 198 patients is unknown.

Of the 68,704 tests performed in the county, 6,571 (9.6%) had positive results. Negative results total 62,133.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 23% and available ICU beds are at 23%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 119 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)