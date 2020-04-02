1  of  25
Metro Health Dept. reports 785 cases of COVID-19, 5th death in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and a fifth patient has died, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Health officials reported the death of a 73-year-old man as the fifth person in Davidson County to have died after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. Sixty-three of the confirmed cases are health care workers.

The department announced Thursday the age range of patients is from one month old to 84 years old, 373 of which are men, 398 women and the gender of 14 patients is unknown.

The total number of cases grew by 112 in the past 24 hours.

Twenty others remain hospitalized and 95 people have recovered from the virus.

The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The health department reported of the 7,661 tests performed in the county, 10.2% have returned as positive.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 603 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford4
Benton4
Bledsoe2
Blount28
Bradley14
Campbell4
Cannon3
Carroll5
Cheatham11
Chester3
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee1
Cumberland14
Davidson 423
DeKalb5
Dickson18
Dyer3
Fayette14
Fentress1
Franklin7
Gibson6
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene15
Grundy6
Hamblen3
Hamilton50
Hardeman4
Hardin 2
Hawkins5
Haywood2
Henry1
Hickman1
Houston1
Humphreys2
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox78
Lawrence2
Lewis2
Lincoln2
Loudon8
Macon4
Madison7
Marion8
Marshall1
Maury17
McMinn 3
McNairy1
Meigs1
Monroe5
Montgomery27
Morgan1
Obion1
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam31
Rhea1
Roane2
Robertson35
Rutherford86
Scott3
Sequatchie1
Sevier9
Shelby496
Smith3
Sullivan 17
Sumner201
Tipton22
Trousdale5
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington21
Wayne1
Weakley1
White2
Williamson148
Wilson 45
Residents of other states/countries243
Pending442
Total Casesas of (4/1/20)2,683

