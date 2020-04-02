Metro Health Dept. reports 785 cases of COVID-19, 5th death in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and a fifth patient has died, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Health officials reported the death of a 73-year-old man as the fifth person in Davidson County to have died after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. Sixty-three of the confirmed cases are health care workers.

The department announced Thursday the age range of patients is from one month old to 84 years old, 373 of which are men, 398 women and the gender of 14 patients is unknown.

The total number of cases grew by 112 in the past 24 hours.

Twenty others remain hospitalized and 95 people have recovered from the virus.

The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The health department reported of the 7,661 tests performed in the county, 10.2% have returned as positive.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 603 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 4 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 28 Bradley 14 Campbell 4 Cannon 3 Carroll 5 Cheatham 11 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 14 Davidson 423 DeKalb 5 Dickson 18 Dyer 3 Fayette 14 Fentress 1 Franklin 7 Gibson 6 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 15 Grundy 6 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 50 Hardeman 4 Hardin 2 Hawkins 5 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Hickman 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 2 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 78 Lawrence 2 Lewis 2 Lincoln 2 Loudon 8 Macon 4 Madison 7 Marion 8 Marshall 1 Maury 17 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 5 Montgomery 27 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 31 Rhea 1 Roane 2 Robertson 35 Rutherford 86 Scott 3 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 9 Shelby 496 Smith 3 Sullivan 17 Sumner 201 Tipton 22 Trousdale 5 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 21 Wayne 1 Weakley 1 White 2 Williamson 148 Wilson 45 Residents of other states/countries 243 Pending 442 Total Cases – as of (4/1/20) 2,683

