Metro Health Dept. reports 765 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 61,556 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Sunday, December 20, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 765 in the past 24 hours. There are 7,068 active COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

There have been a total of 429 deaths in Davidson County. Over the last 24 hours, two additional deaths have been reported. Those deaths included a 54-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 54,059 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 7%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 269 calls on Saturday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

Tennessee had more new cases of COVID-19 by population over the past week than any other state in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some are calling the first COVID-19 vaccine a “shot of hope,” as select healthcare workers across the country got their first dose Thursday. Ascension Saint Thomas received nearly 3,000 vaccines for their three biggest hospitals, which include Midtown, West, and Rutherford.

While the FDA, CDC and a host of experts say the newly developed COVID-19 vaccine has been approved, vetted and tested, there are concerns growing over the groundbreaking shot. Rural Tennessee doctors on the front lines of the pandemic are nervous about taking it.

“They want the vaccine and they are supportive of it, they were just a little bit hesitant to be the first in line for it,” explained Jacy Warrell with the Rural Health Association of Tennessee.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine was administered in Tennessee Wednesday afternoon at Clinical Research Associates on Church Street in Nashville. Dr. William Polk, a 62-year-old cancer surgeon, was the first recipient.

The Tennessee Department of Health has launched a new dashboard to provide data on the COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state. TDH’s vaccine dashboard will be updated every Tuesday and Friday.

The dashboard includes data on total vaccinations reported, vaccinations reported in the last day and within the last week, and will also display the percentage of each county’s population that has been vaccinated.