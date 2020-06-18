Metro Health Dept. reports 7,550 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 7,550 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 86 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 67 in the past 24 hours.

The health department clarified there are no new probable cases reported in the past 24 hours.

“Probable cases refer to those that do not test positive in a diagnostic test but might have tested positive in a different form of test like an antibody or serologic test. Probable cases also could refer to cases that were never tested but exhibited the factors consistent with a COVID-19 infection, like symptoms and close contacts of confirmed cases.”

Mayor John Cooper said Nashville will enter Phase Three on Monday, June 22.

Phase Three will begin Monday, June 22 allowing all Metro Parks and Facilities, Schools, Educational Facilities, and Summer Camps to open. Restaurants may continue to offer dine-in service at 3/4 capacity. Bars may open at 1/2 capacity. Please visit https://t.co/0pJXgPi0hQ. pic.twitter.com/Pk3kbycU6H — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) June 18, 2020

A reported 5,626 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,835 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 100 years old, 4,008 of which are men, 3,322 are women and the gender of 220 patients is unknown.

Of the 77,278 tests performed in the county, 7,550 (9.8%) had positive results. Negative results total 69,728.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 25% and available ICU beds are at 18%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 152 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.