Metro Health Dept. reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 28,002 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville as of Sunday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There are a total of 75 new confirmed cases reported in the last 24 hours.

In a tweet, Metro Health said 55 of the 75 new cases reported Sunday involve tests among college students.

There have been a total of 260 deaths in Davidson County. There are two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A reported 26,810 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 932 are “active.”

Of the 351,482 tests performed in the county, 35,099 (9.99%) had positive results.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 18%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )