Metro Health Dept. reports 73 deaths, 6,412 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 6,412 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional patients has died in Davidson County as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 73 deaths in Davidson County. The most recent death was an 81-year-old man.

The total number of confirmed cases grew by 184 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 4,897 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,442 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 100 years old, 3,434 of which are men, 2,778 are women and the gender of 200 patients is unknown.

Of the 67,421 tests performed in the county, 6,412(9.5%) had positive results. Negative results total 61,009.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 30% and available ICU beds are at 31%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 223 calls on Monday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)