Metro Health Dept. reports 7,173 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 7,173 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 80 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 300 in the past 24 hours.

The health department clarified there are no new probable cases reported in the past 24 hours.

“Probable cases refer to those that do not test positive in a diagnostic test but might have tested positive in a different form of test like an antibody or serologic test. Probable cases also could refer to cases that were never tested but exhibited the factors consistent with a COVID-19 infection, like symptoms and close contacts of confirmed cases. Including both confirmed and probable cases, MPHD officials announced a total of 7,185 cases, an increase of 300 in the past 24 hours. (200 of these cases were from tests conducted in early June and there was a delay in reporting results to MPHD).”

A reported 5,498 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,604 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 100 years old, 3,829 of which are men, 3,136 are women and the gender of 220 patients is unknown.

Of the 73,965 tests performed in the county, 7,185 (9.7%) had positive results. Negative results total 66,780.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 29% and available ICU beds are at 30%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 32 calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)